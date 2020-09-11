Hunt County officials recorded six more people were confirmed with COVID-19 as of Thursday night, while more than 150 people on the campus of Texas A&M University-Commerce have reportedly been affected by the virus.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the Hunt County Health Department conducted an initial investigation and determined the latest cases included three from the Greenville ZIP Codes, two from Caddo Mills and one from Commerce.
All of the patients were reported to be recovering at home.
The county’s daily COVID-19 report issued this morning indicated there were 1,512 total COVID-19 cases, with 1,389 recoveries.
There were 99 current COVID-19 cases reported in the county as of the latest report, with 88 patients recovering at home and with 11 recovering in the hospital.
The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting a total of 9,388 COVID-19 tests had been conducted in Hunt County as of Friday, an increase of 100 tests since Thursday. The county’s testing positivity rating, which state health officials define as the total number of tests divided by the total number of positive COVID-19 cases, was 6.20 percent Wednesday.
A total of 24 people from Hunt County had reportedly died of COVID-19 as of Thursday. The number of state-reported deaths was set at 32, the number of deaths certificates filed with Hunt County (including non-citizen deaths) is 29, and the number of County-citizen deaths that the County Health Department has been able to independently confirm was at 24 Thursday.
Officials with Texas A&M University-Commerce reported Friday morning that 126 students have tested positive for COVID-19 and are isolating. Another 30 students and three employees have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 and are quarantined.
• Information on the impact of COVID-19 at the university is available at https://new.tamuc.edu/coronavirus/
• Information on the impact of COVID-19 in Hunt County is available at http://www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services
• Information on the statewide impact of COVID-19 is available from the Texas Department of State Health Services at https://txdshs.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/ed483ecd702b4298ab01e8b9cafc8b83
