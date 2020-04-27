Hunt County reported a half-dozen additional confirmed COVID-19 cases during the past weekend, while neighboring Rockwall County logged more cases at a local extended care facility, along with the county’s first death connected to the virus.
The office of County Judge Bobby Stovall indicated six more confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported during the weekend, three on Saturday morning and three more late Sunday night.
The cases reported Saturday included a male, aged 0-17, from ZIP code 75401, a female, aged 65-plus residing in ZIP code 75474; and a female, aged 18-30 living in ZIP code 75428.
The individuals reported Sunday included a female, aged 31-49 from ZIP code 75401, a female, aged 65-plus residing in ZIP code 75401 and female, aged 18-30 living in ZIP Code 75401.
Also, one previously-identified patient who was recovering at home was hospitalized.
As of the release of the daily update Monday morning, 44 total confirmed cases of the virus were reported in Hunt County. Of those, 15 people had recovered while 27 individuals were listed as current cases, with 23 recovering at home and with four patients still hospitalized.
Two cases had been previously tracked, one of which was transferred to a different county, and one other patient’s test was misread as a positive but is currently negative.
Two people in Hunt County have reportedly died as a result of the virus.
The Rockwall County Office of Emergency Management was reporting 70 confirmed cases as of press time Monday, including 47 in Rockwall, 11 in Fate, eight in Royse City, three in Heath and one in Rowlett.
Rockwall County Emergency Management Coordinator Barbara Neville the Broadmoor Medical Lodge in Rockwall had tested all of its residents as of Sunday afternoon.
“As of today, six residents and one employee have tested positive for COVID-19, a total of seven cases,” Neville said. “The Medical Lodge continues to test staff today. We also regretfully inform you that a resident of the Broadmoor Medical Lodge who tested positive for the virus has passed away. This is the first COVID-19 related death we have had in Rockwall County. The family and friends of the deceased are in the thoughts and prayers of Judge Sweet, RCOEM, and all of us at Rockwall County.”
