The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office is reporting an increase in reports of scams targeting residents directly related to the COVID-19 stimulus checks:
“It’s frustrating that during this National Pandemic people are trying to take advantage of others, but they are and we need to do everything we can to alert the public when it happens,” said Sheriff Randy Meeks. “Please check on your elderly family members or neighbors as well so they don’t become victims of these scammers.”
The Sheriff’s Office received a report Tuesday where the potential victim had received a letter from the Social Security Office thanking him for changing his address. However, this person had never changed their address and after making contact with the Social Security office he was able to have it corrected. Additional reports similar to this method have been received recently and the sheriff’s office os asking everyone to be vigilant with retaining their personal identifiers and monitor letters they are receiving through the U.S. Postal Service.
The Sheriff’s Office cautions everyone to remember not to click on suspicious links in their emails and to be vigilant of information they are sharing over the phone with businesses they are not familiar with nor have done business with in the past. If you believe that you have been the subject of Fraud or theft call the Sheriff’s Office at 903-453-6800.
