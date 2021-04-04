The Senior Center Resources and Public Transit, SCRPT, welcomed the spring season in style Thursday, by hosting a Tea and Fashion Show at the Landmark on Lee Street.
Not only was the event a chance for those attending to catch models showing off styles provided by Greenville Boutique and Gifts, it also provided an opportunity for the agency to remind the public of the services it provides and to say thank you to some of its most valuable volunteers.
“On a weekly basis SCRPT services more than 5,000 seniors county wide,” said Trina Sanders Coldiron, the agency’s community liaison who admitted 2020 was a difficult year.
“Especially for our senior citizens,” she said. “As you all know our seniors are the most vulnerable population to the COVID-19 virus. Not only have the battled the virus, they have also experienced isolation, depression and separation from our community for days, weeks and months at a time.”
Coldiron said that even during the pandemic, SCRPT’s Meals On Wheels and nutrition services program continued to provide meals to residents across Hunt County.
“Our daily hot meal delivery exceeded well over 400 meals a day at times,” Coldiron said. “Our nutrition staff and volunteers were some of the only interactions our clients had for days at a time. Kim Smith, Tommy Santana, Linda Price Lavon Baxter, Sam Ward and Linda Tawarter, thank you. They are our nutrition drivers who deliver to these clients in Hunt County every single day.”
Coldiron also gave credit to the Golden K Kiwanis in Greenville, as the club has also assisted in making deliveries for SCRPT.
Coldiron said the agency could not continue without the assistance of its volunteers and volunteer groups, encouraging a standing ovation from the audience, before she focused on one volunteer in particular.
Tracey Fields was named as the SCRPT Volunteer Of The Year, for not only stepping up individually, but rounding up others to help.
“And now has four volunteer teams who volunteer weekly,” Coldiron said, adding that Fields is recruiting volunteers to assist in providing services during the upcoming summer.
“Her passion for serving the seniors of Hunt County is effortless,” Coldiron said.
Coldiron said SCRPT lost one of its more loyal volunteers in 2020, Juanice Van Huss. Van Huss dedicated 32 years to volunteering to the agency, rarely missing a day.
“We are dedicating our dining room at SCRPT in loving memory of Juanice Van Huss,” Coldiron said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.