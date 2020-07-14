Hunt County Kids will host an application drive for back-to-school assistance Thursday at Thompson Middle School in Quinlan.
Hunt County Kids is an area non-profit organization that helps out an average of 1,500 to 1,600 underprivileged children each year with a variety of assistance programs, and families in need of help getting school supplies for this coming school year can apply at the school between 5 and 7 p.m.
Applications for back-to-school supplies or general assistance through Hunt County Kids can also be downloaded from the organization’s website at www.huntcountykids.org/assistance.
Regardless if families choose in-person/on-campus instruction or at-home/online learning for their children this coming school year, because of COVID-19, they can still be eligible for assistance.
Each year, Hunt County Kids has provided school supplies to about 450 area students, but they are anticipating a higher level of need this year, do to the financial strain that COVID-19 has had on many families.
Quinlan ISD recently donated about $1,430 to the project.
In addition to providing school supplies for children in need, the organization’s other major projects include “first night bags” – which are backpacks filled with things like a change of clothes, snacks, toiletries and a comfort item – and bunk bed building, mostly for children that are in the middle of CPS cases.
To find kids who need help the most, Hunt County Kids works closely with CPS and CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates).
The drive-through application drive for school supply assistance will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Thompson Middle School at 423 Panther Path in Quinlan.
