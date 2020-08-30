Teachers and administrators in the schools in Greenville and Hunt County are navigating unknown terrain, as they begin the fall semester in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some schools have already begun classes while others are preparing to open just after the Labor Day holiday weekend.
Some that started have had to double back and try again after they began reporting outbreaks of the virus
Others are using a combination of online and on-campus instruction, with new protocols in place to deal with the pandemic.
Those attending Friday’s Quarterly Membership Luncheon of the Greenville Chamber of Commerce received a first-hand account of how the school districts are coping.
Representatives from the Greenville, Boles and Campbell Independent School Districts presented their outlooks on the upcoming school year, alongside the Greenville Christian School, Marigold ABA Therapy Center, Texas A&M-Commerce and Paris Junior College.
“We’re finally coming back from spring break,” said Greenville ISD Superintendent Demetrus Liggins, with schools ready to return on Sept. 8.
Liggins presented a video of the specifics of the steps the district has undertaken to get ready for the start of the semester, which is being offered to parents.
“We are having school and their children will be safe and learning,” Liggins said.
Dr. Denise Morgan, superintendent with the Campbell ISD, said she understands how parents may be nervous about sending their children back to school, given the fears of COVID-19.
“Try being the superintendent and taking care of all the students within your district,” she said.
Quinlan ISD Superintendent Jeff Irvin noted how the district’s new slogan, “Panthers Forever, Better Together” was adopted just before the district went on the extended break because of the pandemic.
“So this year, it will 2.0,” Irvin said.
And Boles ISD Superintendent Mikayle Goss explained how in-person instruction on its high school campus has had to be delayed after 11 students tested positive for COVID-19. But Goss told those at the luncheon to offer prayers and support for the district’s teachers during the situation.
“They've been put under a very demanding series of expectations,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.