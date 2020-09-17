Christmas will not be arriving in Greenville by train again this year.
Officials with Kansas City Southern have announced the 20th anniversary of its KCS Holiday Express program will not be making stops at destinations across the country.
Rather the KCS Holiday Express and its partnership with The Salvation Army will conduct a fundraiser to benefit the Salvation Army in 20 communities on its U.S. rail network.
The announcement from KCS said the change was made because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The train last stopped in Greenville in 2012 and again in 2016.
During the free event, visitors can board, visit with Santa and his elves and tour the inside of three cars of the six-car train.
The Holiday Express train includes a smiling tank car named “Rudy”; a flatcar carrying Santa’s sleigh, reindeer and a miniature village; a gingerbread boxcar; an elves’ workshop; the reindeer stable; and a little red caboose. Each car is dressed in lights.
Thousands of people came to downtown Greenville on the Thanksgiving weekend three years ago to take a look at the train.
The 20 communities that will receive the funds raised for The Salvation Army include Kansas City, Joplin and Mexico, Missouri, Beaumont, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Houston, Laredo and Port Arthur, Texas, Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Shreveport and Westlake, Louisiana, Gulfport, Jackson and Vicksburg, Mississippi, Decatur, Arkansas, East St. Louis, Illinois, Pittsburg, Kansas, and Heavener, Oklahoma.
