The Salvation Army of Hunt County is planning later this month to accept applications for Christmas assistance, a process which like everything else will be different because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The agency is also still asking for individuals and organizations to take on the Red Kettle Challenge.
Applications for Christmas Assistance, including Angel Tree Programs for children and seniors are scheduled Oct. 12-17. The hours will be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
Applicants will need to bring a government-issued picture ID for applying adult, and birth certificates for all children 16 and under. The children must reside with the applicant. There will be no exceptions. Applicants must also provide proof of residency.
Because of COVID-19, the Salvation Army is requesting all who can to apply online.
Those intending to apply in person at the office at 4601 King St. must park on the north side of the building by the chapel doors. Masks and social distancing are required.
As the applicant enters through the chapel doors, an attendant will instruct them where to sit to remain social distancing and the individual(s) must remain in the chapel at all times. If an interpreter is needed, the applicant must bring one with them. Children are not allowed.
Under the Red Kettle Challenge, teams are being encouraged to ring bells at a virtual version of the agency’s red kettles. The Salvation Army will set each team up with a personal website to receive direct donations, with a goal to raise $1,000, which can provide a monthly family food box to 50 families in Hunt County.
The local chapter is hoping to raise $100,000 during the Christmas season.
The Red Kettle Challenge is scheduled to run through Dec. 24.
Those wishing to sign up a team or who may want more information can contact the agency at Cynthia.Ard@USS.SalvationArmy.org, email at TEX.HelpHuntCounty@USS.SalvationArmy.org or by calling 903-455-1875.
