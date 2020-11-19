The Angel Tree Program, along with The Salvation Army’s iconic Red Kettle Campaign, is one of The Salvation Army’s best-known Christmas efforts. More than 100,000 children across Texas will experience the joy of opening presents on Christmas morning thanks to generous donors and the help of The Salvation Army.
“The Angel Tree program provides toys and clothing to children, seniors and families who might be struggling to afford Christmas gifts this year. With all that 2020 has brought, more families than ever are in need of a little extra support and assistance,”said Cynthia Ard of The Salvation Army Hunt County Service Center. “Angels are available for adoption by community members and businesses, who in a small way will deliver the magic and message of Christmas to those in need.”
The Salvation Army Angel Trees are located at Walmart and other businesses during the holidays. The trees are decorated with paper angels, each representing a child or senior who without this program may not receive a gift at Christmas.
“We are grateful for the generous support of our community and local businesses that work alongside The Salvation Army to provide a joyous Christmas to those in need,” Ard said.
Angels will be available for adoption from November 21 through December 12. Last year, 893 angels were available for adoption throughout Hunt County, and this year Ard expects to have 1,000 children and seniors enrolled in the program. Gift distribution will take place on December 18.
“A brand new way to support The Salvation Army Angel Tree this year is through Walmart Registry for Good,” Ard said. “Walmart has partnered with The Salvation Army to make it possible for donors to purchase needed items online that will be delivered directly to The Salvation Army,” Ard said. “You can search for The Salvation Army Greenville at www.walmartangeltree.com and order items today that will benefit local families.”
Business are needed throughout November and December to host Angel Trees. Volunteers are needed throughout November and December to help sort and distribute items received.
For more information about adopting an Angel, or current volunteer opportunities please call The Salvation Army at 903-455-1875 or visit at 4601 King Street, in Greenville. Check out other ways you can give or get involved at www.salvationarmytexas.org/Greenville.
