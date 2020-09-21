The Salvation Army Hunt County Service Center is joining in an early start to the Christmas season, and area residents are being invited to start ringing bells at the iconic red kettles from the comfort of their own homes.
“Christmas may look a little different this year, because of COVID-19,” said Service Center Director Cynthia Ard as she offered invitations to be a part of the Red Kettle Challenge.
Under the challenge, teams are being encouraged to ring bells at a virtual version of the agency’s red kettles. Ard said the Salvation Army will set each team up with a personal website to receive direct donations, with a goal to raise $1,000, which can provide a monthly family food box to 50 families in Hunt County.
Ard said the local chapter is hoping to raise $100,000 during the Christmas season.
“The funds raised during this campaign will go to help low-income families and the homeless communities throughout Hunt County,” Ard said.
The Salvation Army Hunt County Service Center provides low income families items such as clothing, first aid kits, financial assistance for rent and utilities, hygiene packs and family food boxes. Homeless assistance includes items such as blankets, clothing, cold bottled water during the summer and cold weather gear during the winter.
The local agency also offers seasonal assistance such as the Angel Tree program, Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner food boxes, and nursing home Christmas gift bags. Emergency disaster services and community care ministries are also provided.
Ard said the Salvation Army Hunt County Service Center has helped 7,400 individuals from 2,633 families so far this year.
The effects of COVID-19 are continuing to be evident, “ Ard said. “The requests for assistance have tripled since the lockdown in March and we anticipate the requests will continue to increase.”
The Red Kettle Challenge is scheduled to run from Oct/ 1 to Dec. 24.
Those wishing to sign up a team or who may want more information can contact Ard at Cynthia.Ard@USS.SalvationArmy.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.