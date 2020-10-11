Cynthia Ard, left, with the Salvation Army of Hunt County paid a visit to the Greenville Golden Kiwanis meeting on Tuesday at the Creekside Church of Christ, 6113 Jack Finney Blvd. Ard discussed how the GGK, Key Club, and Aktion club could assist the Salvation Army in several new concepts and some of the old standby methods. A key new program is the “Red Kettle Challenge” where a team signs up, get a Red Kettle and then meets the challenge of getting $1,000 in donations. With Ard is Tom Davis, president of the Greenville Golden Kiwanis.