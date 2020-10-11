The Salvation Army of Hunt County will be accepting applications in the coming week for Christmas Assistance, including Angel Tree Programs for children and seniors and is hiring Bell Ringers for the Christmas season.
Christmas assistance applications are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday. Applicants will need to bring a government-issued picture ID for applying adult, and birth certificates for ALL children 16 and under. The children must reside with the applicant. There will be no exceptions. Applicants must also provide proof of residency.
Because of COVID-19, the Salvation Army is requesting all who can to apply online.
Those intending to apply in person at the office at 4601 King St. in Greenville must park on the north side of the building by the chapel doors. Masks and social distancing are required. An attendant will instruct them where to sit to remain social distancing and the individual must remain in the chapel at all times. If an interpreter is needed, the applicant must bring one with them. Children are not allowed.
Applications for those seeking to be Bell Ringers for the Salvation Army fundraising campaign will be accepted at the office between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. weekdays.
Individuals and organizations are also invited to be part of the Red Kettle Challenge virtual fundraising event.
Under the Red Kettle Challenge, teams are being encouraged to ring bells at a virtual version of the agency’s red kettles. The Salvation Army will set each team up with a personal website to receive direct donations, with a goal to raise $1,000, which can provide a monthly family food box to 50 families in Hunt County.
The local chapter is hoping to raise $100,000 during the Christmas season.
Those who may want more information can contact the agency at Cynthia.Ard@USS.SalvationArmy.org, email at TEX.HelpHuntCounty@USS.SalvationArmy.org or by calling 903-455-1875.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.