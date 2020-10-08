Local merchants prospered during the summer of COVID-19, to the benefit of the Greenville city coffers.
But not all businesses in Texas have fared as well, and the pandemic continues to be a hindrance to the state’s economy, according to Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.
“As was the case the last month, state sales tax receipts from all major sectors, other than retail trade, were down compared with the same month last year, with the steepest declines in the oil and gas-related sectors,” Hegar said in a report issued Oct. 1.
The city of Greenville enjoyed an increase in sales tax rebate revenue this month, according to a report issued Wednesday by the Comptroller’s Office.
The city’s collections for the current fiscal year remain above the totals reported at the same point in 2019.
The comptroller’s office announced Wednesday the city would receive $725,970.21 in sales tax rebate revenue this month, representing an increase of 10.29 percent from the $658,188.43 received during October of last year.
The figures represent sales taxes collected at Greenville retailers in August and reported to the Comptroller’s office in September.
So far this fiscal year, the city has taken in a little more than $7.16 million in sales tax rebate revenue, an increase of 6.6 percent from the $6.72 million received through the same point one year ago.
Sales taxes are one of two main sources of revenue that feed the city’s general fund, with the other being property taxes. A portion of the sales tax revenue collected by the city of Greenville is rededicated toward the 4A economic development corporation.
“Pandemic-induced changes in consumer shopping behavior also were apparent in generally increased receipts from big box retailers and declines from department stores, apparel stores and other mall and strip center specialty retailers,” Hegar said. “Receipts from restaurants also remain significantly below pre-pandemic levels.”
It remains to be seen whether Greenville can keep up the pace of sales tax rebate revenues, with several businesses — including the J.C. Penney and Bealls stores in the Promenade Shopping Center and Mac’s American Grille downtown — closing or pending closure during the summer.
