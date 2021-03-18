A pastor’s role as spiritual mentor and confidant to their congregants is a demanding path to take in life. The day-to-day rigors of being a source of stability in the lives of others can be emotionally, mentally and physically draining, often to the point that some pastors can neglect their own self-care and wellbeing.
For this reason, a pastor’s retreat quietly opened in south Greenville in 2002, as a place where spiritual leaders, and often their families, can confidentially take a few days to relax and heal.
Called “From On the Rocks to On the Rock Christian Ministries,” the rural retreat is a 37-acre farm with log cabins, where clergy can recharge and refocus.
“It’s incredible, the amount of stress they’re under,” the ministry’s head, Pastor Alma “Ginger” Snedeker, told the Herald-Banner. “A lot of people don’t feel comfortable when their pastor or his family have problems. They want St. Francis of Assisi, but pastors have real-life struggles such as finances, just like everyone else.
“COVID-19 has been especially hard for pastors at autonomous churches, because with people not going to church, they’re not tithing, so pastor’s feel a lot of pressure to be there for their church family, but they might have to get a second job waiting tables or stocking shelves to make ends meet,” Snedeker explained.
“Coming her gives them a chance to – because we do this all very stealth – confidentially refocus and we talk pastor-to-pastor, heart-to-heart, spirit-to-spirit, and because of my age, grandma-to-grandchild,” she said.
Snedeker chose to open the ministry out in the country and build log cabins because she believes, that since a lot of ministers are men, that “men need to go back to their pioneer spirit – it has a grounding effect on people.”
Because of the sensitive nature or the pastor’s retreat, Snedeker usually only has one pastor (or one pastor and their family) come out each week, and referrals are often made when one pastor recommends it to another.
Attending the retreat is free and is funded by weddings booked for the Texas Wedding Barn, which is located on the same property.
“My granddaughter wanted to get married, but didn’t want to go into debt booking a location, so when she saw the barn, she thought it would be perfect,” Snedeker said. “They cleaned it up, and the groom and his friends built the pews.”
“After it was finished, my granddaughter said we should start renting it out to people like her, who were looking for an affordable wedding venue, so that’s what we use to fund the pastors retreat.”
Those who are interested in learning more about the retreat may email Snedeker at otr2otr@gmail.com, and for booking and other information about the Texas Wedding Barn, they can visit the venue’s website at www.texasweddingbarn.com
