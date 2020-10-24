The Greenville Lions’ football game against Royse City scheduled for Saturday has been called off after District 8-5A-II switched to a zone format for district play.
The Lions were put into a zone with Corsicana, North Forney and Sulphur Springs.
Royse City was placed in a zone with Ennis, Forney and Crandall.
The district’s executive committee voted for the format while dealing with scheduling issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It gave everybody a chance, not having to play without a practice,” said Lions coach Darren Duke.
“First Sulphur Springs, then us and Crandall were infected,” said Duke. “We wanted to decide this on the field.”
Each team will play three games against its other zone opponents. The top two finishers in each zone will advance to the playoffs and will play seeding games to determine the four playoff seeds.
Greenville will play its three zone games on Oct. 30 at Corsicana, on Nov. 6 at North Forney and at home on Nov. 13 for homecoming against Sulphur Springs.
Royse City will play its zone games at Ennis on Oct. 30, at home on Nov. 6 against Forney and at home on Nov. 13 versus Crandall. The Bulldogs will celebrating homecoming against Forney and will honor the seniors on Nov. 13.
The Royse City-Greenville game was originally scheduled for Friday but was moved back to 3 p.m. Saturday because of the pandemic. The Lions had postponed their game the previous week against Ennis due to the pandemic. Duke said the Lions were unable to practice this week because some of the players were in quarantine.
“We were going to come in (Saturday morning) and do a walk-through,” said Duke. “We were going to line up and play and do our best.”
Duke said there are available dates in November to make up the game with Royse City and it’s possible the teams could play for playoff seeding.
“We’re fairly confident that we’ll either play a makeup game or for playoff seeding,” he said, noting that it’s a big game for both communities.
