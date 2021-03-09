A Greenvile man and Worthy Citizen is being remembered as one of the city’s most dedicated patrons of music.
Bill Rolston passed away on Thursday. No services have been announced, but there are plans to honor Rolston’s devotion to the Dallas Symphony-Greenville series.
Nancy Tooley Young worked with Rolston as members of the Greenville Rotary Club, for which he also was an active supporter. Young said the club intends to present a memorial in Rolston’s honor to the DSO-Greenville.
“So, there will be a contribution to the organization and it will be reflected in the program in this upcoming season,” Young said. “We will show it as ‘given in loving memory by friends of the late Bill Rolston’. We could not think of a better way to honor him than this organization as he had a very committed passion to the DSO.”
Rolston served as the president of both the Greenville Entertainment Series and the Dallas Symphony Greenville for 16 years before stepping down in November 2020, but remained involved with both as a consultant.
Rolston was named as the Worthy Citizen of Greenville in January 2011 due to his long list of civic and community involvement and his dedication to the Greenville Rotary.
Dr. Larry Kimberlin and his wife Jan, the previous year’s Worthy Citizens, made the announcement during the Greenville Chamber/Board of Development Annual Banquet.
Larry Kimberlin said Rolston has been involved with the United Way Board, the Follies, the Greenville Entertainment Series and Symphony Orchestra series, the Friends of Scouting and many other causes. Kimberlin explained how Rolston was not only a past chairman of the Greenville Rotary, but was the project leader of the effort to transform and renovate the former downtown post office building into what is now the Landmark on Lee Street.
During a 2020 interview, Rolston said while living in Dallas he and his wife Gail were patrons of the Dallas Symphony, which prompted him to take over as president of the symphony board, taking over from former president Harris Morgan.
“One of the most important things that we have accomplished over the years has to be the concerts for students,” Rolston said. “Of course, we couldn’t have done that without the Dr. S.L. Young Foundation. Dr. Young was dedicated to getting classical music to the children.”
Issues related to COVID-19 forced the cancelation of last year’s concerts, which were for the 46th year for the Dallas Symphony Greenville and the 75th year for the Greenville Entertainment Series.
Part of Rolston’s role as president consisted of making business arrangements with the Dallas Symphony.
“We negotiate for the price and for the contract,” he said. “We sign a contract every year for five concerts — two children’s concerts, a pops concert and a couple of classical concerts.”
Nancy Kerr serves as the chair of the Dallas Symphony Greenville and as secretary of the board.
“Bill and I worked closely together for many years on the symphony drive,” she said. “He was responsible for building an excellent relationship with the DSO in Dallas. He worked tirelessly to keep the organization financially viable and maintained close relationships with Greenville community leaders to ensure their support.”
Rolston also served as a hospitality chairman for everyone connected to the Dallas Symphony or the Entertainment Series, welcoming performers, conductors and various Greenville Entertainment Series artists to their charming home.
While the Dallas Symphony used to perform in other cities, Greenville continues to maintain its exclusive status.
“The fact that Greenville is the only community that has the Dallas Symphony Orchestra perform yearly outside of Dallas is in large part due to Bill’s efforts,” Kerr said. “On behalf of the board of directors of DSG/GES, I can say that he will be sorely missed.”
Young said Rolston was able to achieve one final milestone last week.
“He was able to meet his first great grandchild, a grandson, on Tuesday before he passed on Thursday,” Young said. “The grandson’s middle name is William.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.