The COVID-19 pandemic continues to grip Hunt County and North Texas, with the numbers of cases continuing to rise.
Rockwall County has been especially hard hit, with nine confirmed cases having been reported as of Tuesday afternoon.
As of press time Tuesday, the Rockwall County Office of Emergency Management reported cases were listed in the city of Rockwall and one each in the cities of Fate and Rowlett.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, as of press time Tuesday, Dallas County had 488 cases. Collin County had reported 134 confirmed cases, Hunt County had four and Kaufman County had three confirmed cases.
Hopkins and Van Zandt counties each had two cases and Fannin County reported one case as of Tuesday morning, according to the state agency.
As of Tuesday morning, the TDSHS reported there had been 35,880 tests conducted in Texas for cases of COVID-19, with 2,877 confirmed cases and 38 deaths. The numbers were reported from 3,704 public labs and 32,176 private labs.
An online map listing all of the confirmed cases in Texas is available at txdshs.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/ed483ecd702b4298ab01e8b9cafc8b83.
State Sen. Bob Hall, who represents Senate District 2, which includes much of the region, will be hosting a live Facebook question-and-answer session at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday concerning the COVID-19 pandemic. Questions can be submitted to Amy.Lane@senate.texas.gov.
