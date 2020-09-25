It took a little longer than had been planned, but Greenville Police Department Sgt. Terry Robertson was recognized Thursday as the Police Officer of the Year.
Robertson was expected to be honored during Tuesday’s meeting of the Greenville Kiwanis Club but was unable to attend the event. Instead, Kiwanis member Dan Perkins came to the Greenville Police Station Thursday afternoon to make the presentation.
Robertson was nominated for the award by Capt. Adam Philips, who said Robertson has been with the department since 2013, after serving in the U.S. Army.
Phillips said Robertson has a total of 20 years of law enforcement experience.
“He was promoted to sergeant in 2017 and he serves here as a field training officer, a less-lethal enforcement officer and has recently taken over the role of quartermaster,” Phillips said. “He’s already done an excellent job … and he excels in everything we’ve asked him to do.”
Robertson has earned two commendations in the past year and was recently named by the department as Police Officer of the Quarter.
Perkins handed Robertson with an individual plaque recognizing his honor and reminding him his name will be inscribed along with those of previous annual winners on a larger award resting on a wall of the police station.
“There is no greater honor, to me, than to be included on this plaque,” Perkins said.
Robertson thanked Perkins and the Kiwanis Club and also Phillips for selecting him for the award.
