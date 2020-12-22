The COVID-19 crisis has caused the cancellation of another local tradition.
Officials with Ridgecrest Baptist Church have indicated the live Nativity program will not be presented after all, because of several members of the church congregation coming down with the virus during the past week. It is only the second time the church’s Nativity has been canceled in its 55-year history.
The Nativity had been scheduled on the night to be presented Thursday, as part of the Christmas Eve service at the church, 6801 Wesley St. The event was also expected to include Christmas carols, the reading of the Christmas story and a message from Ridgecrest’s pastor and will be conducted outside.
Ongoing renovations to the church building in Greenville resulted in the Nativity being performed on the steps of the Hunt County Courthouse for the past three years.
The Nativity typically is performed at the south side of the church, presented on the three nights leading to Christmas Eve.
The live Nativity program began in 1965, which was also the year the church itself was organized. At that time the church met in the former Travis elementary school building at Wesley and O’Neal streets. The Nativity has been presented each year since, except for 1973, when the energy crisis resulted in a federally-mandated reduction of electricity.
