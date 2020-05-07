People who are ready to shop in Greenville can refer to an ever-updating online list of local retail establishments that are currently open (or partially open) for business.
The list can be viewed at https://bit.ly/2YHjtLJ, and it provides information that includes whether or not a business’ physical store is open to the public if items can be ordered online or through Facebook, and if home delivery or curbside delivery is available.
Updating the list, called “Retail-To-Go,” is a combined effort of the Greenville Chamber of Commerce, the city’s Main Street Department, and the Convention & Visitors Bureau.
“We’ve been contacting as many businesses as possible, and many have been calling us to let us know that they’re open. We then pass that information along to the city, and they actually maintain the list,” Greenville Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Byron Taylor told the Herald-Banner. “The local business community is basically in crisis mode right now and there’s a lot of nervousness going on, but we’re trying to do our part by sharing news about our businesses on our Facebook page and updating the list ... which is a constant, ongoing process.”
In addition to working to keep the community current on which businesses are open and to what extent, the chamber has also seen an increase in calls asking for advice and instructions on a variety of matters, as COVID-19 and the measures being taken to help prevent its potential spread require people to adjust and adapt.
“We’re kind of finding ourselves in the place of the telephone operator, like in the past, where people have been calling us because their driver’s license is expired and they’re worried because they don’t know how to get it renewed,” Taylor said.
While many local businesses are beginning the process of re-opening after Gov. Greg Abbott loosened restrictions Friday, some have chosen to remain closed until further notice, out of concerns for their customers’ and employees’ health.
One of these businesses is Ain’t Just Pie.
“Despite the recent announcement allowing restaurants to resume table service, we will remain closed until further notice,” Shannon Folts Arnold, the owner of Ain’t Just Pie, said of her business’ Greenville location. “We have made this decision out of respect for the safety and well-being of our customers, staff and the general public.
“We will resume operation when we feel it’s the right time for everyone. We miss y’all so much.”
