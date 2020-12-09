The Hunt County Commissioners Court voted Tuesday to extend the county’s COVID-19 resolution and to keep the Hunt County Courthouse closed to the public except by appointment only.
Restrictions also remain in place requiring reductions in the occupancy of many businesses because of rising numbers of people hospitalized with the COVID-19 virus.
The commissioners voted Nov. 24 to extend the order initially issued Nov. 12 by County Judge Bobby Stovall closing the Hunt County Courthouse, except by appointment only. The extension was until Tuesday’s regular court session, at which time the commissioners voted to extend it until Dec. 22.
John Hellerstedt, M.D., commissioner with the Texas Department of State Health Services, issued a notice Friday to the county judges in Trauma Service Area E, a 19-county region of North Texas, which includes Hunt County, explaining that the area had reached the definition of high hospitalizations under Governor’s order GA-32; namely that is has had seven consecutive days in which the number of COVID-19 hospitalized patients as a percentage of total hospital capacity exceeds 15 percent.
“As a result, as of Dec. 5, 2020, all restaurants, retail stores, office buildings, manufacturing facilities, gyms and exercise facilities and classes, museums, and libraries in all counties in Trauma Service Area E are required to return to maximum 50 percent occupancy levels,” Hellerstedt said.
The restrictions will be in place until the Trauma Service Area has seven consecutive days in which the number of COVID-19 hospitalized patients as a percentage of total hospital capacity is 15 percent or less.
The most recent Hunt County COVID-19 report indicated there had been a total of 2,964 cases of the virus in the county, with 468 current cases. Of those, 433 patients were reported recovering at home, and 35 patients were hospitalized.
The Hunt County Health Department was reporting a total of 41 people from Hunt County had died of COVID-19 as of Tuesday. The number of state-reported deaths was at 62, and the number of death certificates filed with Hunt County (including non-citizen deaths) was 58 as of Tuesday.
The Rockwall County Office of Emergency Management was reporting Tuesday that while the percentage in the area had fallen below the threshold Saturday and Sunday, the percentage had risen to 15.9 percent again as of Monday.
A copy of the county’s COVID-19 resolution, extended by the commissioners Tuesday, is available on the Hunt County website at http://www.huntcounty.net/upload/page/8875/COVID%20resolution%2012.8.20.pdf.
