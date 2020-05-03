Mentioning the financial strains that many families are enduring in the wake of COVID-19 and the state and county measures being taken to control its potential spread, two Greenville residents addressed the city council by telephone Tuesday, asking for additional homestead exemptions to offer property tax relief to residents during this difficult time.
One of the main reasons for both requests was the council’s rescheduling of city elections from May 2 to Nov. 3, which was done as another precaution against residents’ potential exposure to coronavirus. However, one of the propositions on the ballot is for a property tax freeze on homesteads owned by people aged 65 and older, meaning that local seniors would have to endure at least one more year of tax increases even if the proposition passes.
The proposed tax exemption for residents aged 65 or older would not be a freeze on the property tax rate or the property’s appraised value, but a freeze on the tax dollar amount paid on the owner’s homestead – or the house in which they live, and not any rental or commercial properties they may own.
This means that – if the freeze is approved by voters in November – the actual dollar amount in city taxes that those who take the exemption would pay on their home would stay the same year after year, regardless of if the tax rate or the value of their home increases.
This has made the proposal attractive to many residents who are living on a fixed income such as Social Security benefits or pensions.
When resident, and former city councilman, James Evans spoke at Tuesday’s meeting, he shared an observation he made while reviewing his own property tax statement – that both Hunt County and the Hunt Memorial Hospital District (Hunt Regional Healthcare) already offer $20,000 homestead exemptions while the city offers a $10,000 homestead exemption, and wondered why the city can’t offer the same.
“Individuals and businesses are suffering, and many will go broke,” Evans said. “ This city cannot continue with business as usual.”
Similarly, another Greenville resident, Wayne Morris said, “Many Texans are unemployed or underemployed. We are having to cut our expenses, and we advise that the city do the same.”
At the end of Tuesday’s meeting, when the council discussed possible future agenda items, some members suggested looking into how to implement some kind of “homestead cap” or “additional exemption.”
Councilman Al Atkins also referenced state Rep. Dan Flynn’s letter to Gov. Greg Abbott, in which he asked that Texans’ appraised property tax values be frozen at whatever they were last year.
“As long as people are being told they can’t go work, we don’t want their property values to continue to go up,” Flynn was quoted by WFAA Dallas as saying. “There’s no question we are going to have a downturn in property values because of what’s been happening.”
Flynn isn’t the only official to request that the governor to do something to rein in property taxes.
Several mayors in Texas, including Health’s Kelson Elam, have also written to Abbott, recommending that 2019 tax valuations be used for 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.