It is already time to sign up for this year’s Tools For School event.
The Greenville Independent School District has announced students who will be enrolled in grades kindergarten through sixth grade for the 2020-21 school year can register now to be included in the annual backpack and school supplies giveaway, scheduled Aug. 1 at a location still to be announced.
Registration is required and is scheduled online now through May 31at https://forms.gle/Ug7sicPyDjMC1w1E8.
Parents will receive a confirmation email that includes specific information about the Tools for School event.
Those wanting additional information can e-mail Kristi@tools-for-school.org or call 903-422-6764.
Tools for School, Inc. is a non-profit organization located in Greenville.
Each year, they provide backpacks for kindergarten through sixth grade students full of school supplies.
Through partnerships with companies and other organizations, TFS can also provide access to vaccines and other resources.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.