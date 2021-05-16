The current school year still has a few more weeks left, but registration has been scheduled for the upcoming Tools For School event.
Online registration for Tools For School is scheduled May 17-28 and is expected to assist students in in grades Kindergarten – 6th grade for the 2021-22 school year.
The annual backpack and school supplies giveaway will again be a drive-thru event and is scheduled Aug. 7 at Ridgecrest Baptist Church, 6801 Wesley Street. in Greenville.
Volunteers with Tools For School will unpack boxes of the donated supplies at the church on August 4 and pack the backpacks on August. 5.
Parents who register their children will receive a confirmation email that includes specific information about the Tools for School event.
Those wanting additional information can e-mail Kristi@tools-for-school.org or call 903-422-6764.
Tools for School, Inc. (TFS) is a non-profit organization located in Greenville, Texas. Each year, they provide backpacks for K-6th grade students full of school supplies. Through partnerships with companies and other organizations, TFS can also provide access to vaccines and other resources.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.