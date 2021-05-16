Tools for School

Online registration is scheduled this month for the Tools For School event Aug. 7.

 Courtesy logo

The current school year still has a few more weeks left, but registration has been scheduled for the upcoming Tools For School event.

Online registration for Tools For School is scheduled May 17-28 and is expected to assist students in in grades Kindergarten – 6th grade for the 2021-22 school year.

The annual backpack and school supplies giveaway will again be a drive-thru event and is scheduled Aug. 7 at Ridgecrest Baptist Church, 6801 Wesley Street. in Greenville.

Volunteers with Tools For School will unpack boxes of the donated supplies at the church on August 4 and pack the backpacks on August. 5.

Parents who register their children will receive a confirmation email that includes specific information about the Tools for School event.

Those wanting additional information can e-mail Kristi@tools-for-school.org or call 903-422-6764.

Tools for School, Inc. (TFS) is a non-profit organization located in Greenville, Texas. Each year, they provide backpacks for K-6th grade students full of school supplies. Through partnerships with companies and other organizations, TFS can also provide access to vaccines and other resources.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you