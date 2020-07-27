More than 13,000 people across Hunt and Rockwall counties have been tested for COVID-19, with a little more than 12 percent of those tested being confirmed with the virus.
The most recent COVID-19 statistics had not been released as of press time Monday, but the overall statistics in both counties continue to indicate improvements in the battle against the virus.
Hunt County had 948 total positive cases of the virus as of Saturday morning, an increase of 98 from one week earlier.
The numbers included 398 current cases, only one more than on the morning of July 18, with 384 patients recovering at home, four fewer than the week before.
Thirteen people were reported to be in the hospital with the virus Saturday morning.
A total of 543 people had recovered from the virus as of Saturday morning, 99 more than one week before.
Eight people from Hunt County had reportedly died of COVID-19.
The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting 5,188 people had been tested for COVID-19 in Hunt County as of Monday morning, 57 more than had been reported Saturday.
• The Rockwall County Office of Emergency Management was reporting that as of Friday evening, the county had 673 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19, an increase of 12 cases from the same point Thursday. The 133 estimated active cases were seven fewer than the day before, with the 523 estimated recoveries an increase of 19 people from Thursday’s report. A total of 8,078 tests had been conducted in Rockwall County as of Friday.
The 13,266 tests conducted across Hunt and Rockwall counties has resulted in a total of 1,621 cases of COVID-19, for an average of almost 12.22 percent.
• Additional information on the Hunt County COVID-19 cases is available online on the Hunt County website at http://www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services.
• Additional information on the numbers of cases and tests performed in counties across Texas is available at the Texas Department of State Health Services dashboard at https://txdshs.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/ed483ecd702b4298ab01e8b9cafc8b83.
