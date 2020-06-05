While social distancing will still be practiced as a precaution against COVID-19, Greenville’s Reecy Davis Recreation Center will host several free dance and yoga classes this month to give members of the community a chance to try different styles of physical activity at no cost.
The featured classes will include line dancing, the hip-hop-inspired Dance2Fit, traditional Mexican ballet folklorico, and yoga.
Line dance classes have long been one of the Reecy Davis Center’s most popular offerings, and the annual line dance festivals that the Greenville Department of Parks and Recreation has hosted since 2015 have attracted people from as far away as Longview, Waco, Tyler, Dallas and Arkansas.
The center will host free beginner line dance classes at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 18, and Thursday, June 25, and will be taught by Bonita Malone.
For those who would like to try a dance class that offers a more intense workout, the center will host a free Dance2Fit class at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, June 15. The class will be led by Dayhana Essix, who is also the ACE after school program site coordinator for Carver Elementary School in Greenville.
“Dance2Fit is a very fun, high-intensity workout,” Essix said in a promotional video for the Reecy Davis Center. “It’s a full-body workout that works with cardio training … and we incorporate that into a fun dance, so you don’t really feel like you’re doing an exercise. It’s really fun.”
Even though Dance2Fit is described as an “intense workout,” Essix explained that prospective students of all ability levels are welcome.
“Every level is welcome, and we can modify anything,” she said. “Every dance pretty much repeats itself … so once you get the hang of it, you’ve got it, and even if you don’t, you’re still being active and that’s all that counts.
“Mainly, I’m looking for women who are open and ready to get into fitness, and have fun while they’re doing it … and dancing does build confidence, so they can move with confidence too,” Essix added.
Another new offering at the Reecy Davis Center is ballet folklorico, where people will have an opportunity to learn a variety of traditional Mexican folk dances. Instructors with Mexico 2000, a ballet folklorico dance program based out of Garland, will conduct the classes.
The free ballet folklorico classes will be on Saturday, June 20, but with different age groups scheduled at different times; with children ages 5-8 from 9-9:50 a.m., those aged 9-12 from 10-10:50 a.m., and people ages 13 and older from 11-11:50 a.m.
Mexico 2000 was founded in 1997 by Mary and Alex Palencia, and has already attracted several students from the Greenville area to its Garland studio.
In addition to offering free samples of its dance classes, Reecy Davis will also be offering a week’s worth of free yoga classes taught by dancer and choreographer Maria Vaughn. The free “Yoga with Maria” classes will be 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Monday, June 15, Wednesday, June 17, and Thursday, June 18, and from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 19.
Vaughn, in addition to being a dance instructor who often teaches through Greenville’s Dance Prodigy Studios, is the owner and operator Vaughn Dance — a locally-based professional dance company working to hire out their services for live, video or photographic projects.
Vaughn says that her choice to branch out into also teaching yoga came from a desire to help “bring more peace and relaxation to people.”
“I started studying and getting my yoga certification, which I now have my 200 hour, and I just find that it’s a way to bring strength of the body and the mind to people,” she said. “It relaxes me, so I wanted to give that to other people.
“Any human body can do yoga,” Vaughn continued. “It’s not like ballet, where we focus on external rotation of the legs and technique, but yoga is good for everybody, every body type, and again, it helps bring peace of mind and strength of the body, and it’s done so much for me.
“The fact that everybody can do yoga is why so many people are welcome in the class,” Vaughn said.
Those with questions about dance classes and other offerings at the Reecy Davis Center may call the center at 903-455-1474.
