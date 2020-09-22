Hunt County reported almost as many recovered COVID-19 patients during the past week as new cases of the virus.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported Friday night the Hunt County Health Department conducted an initial investigation and determined there were 10 new cases, including nine from the Greenville ZIP codes and one from Quinlan.
All of the patients were reported to be recovering at home.
The county’s latest COVID-19 report issued Saturday indicated there were 1,567 total COVID-19 cases, an increase of 48 cases from one week earlier, and 1,451 recoveries, 42 more than during the report issued Sept. 12. There were 90 current cases reported, with a total of 78 of the patients reported to be recovering at home, with 12 remaining in the hospital as of Saturday.
A total of 26 people from Hunt County had reportedly died of COVID-19 as of Saturday. The number of state-reported deaths was set at 35 and the number of deaths certificates filed with Hunt County (including non-citizen deaths) was 33.
The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting a total of 17,090 COVID-19 tests had been conducted in Hunt County as of Monday.
