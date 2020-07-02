The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the cancellation of another local event, which had been scheduled the past several years in anticipation of Independence Day.
Members of the Hunt County Bar Association, along with judges from the county’s state district courts and county courts-at-law, have participated in the reading of the Declaration of Independence on the steps of the Hunt County Courthouse.
But attorney Katherine Ferguson, who has helped organize the event since its inception in Greenville, said the plan to celebrate the 244th birthday of the United States of America will not be held.
“Because of the pandemic and the increasing numbers of COVID positive people in Greenville and Hunt County, I have not organized a reading of the Declaration of Independence this year,” Ferguson said. “I do not feel any sort of public gathering or reading would be prudent under the circumstances. Please know the Hunt County Bar remains committed to protecting the values of the Declaration and the rights of ALL citizens enshrined in our Constitution.”
A dozen attorneys participated in 2019, with each taking a turn at one or more sections of the document. It was the sixth consecutive year the event was held on the north steps of the Hunt County Courthouse in downtown Greenville.
A small crowd gathered to watch the reading and then joined in the Pledge of Allegiance.
The event is sponsored by the Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association, which has been presenting readings of the Declaration since 2010.
During 2016, for the first time, the readings were conducted outside of the courthouses in each of the state’s 257 counties.
In 2019, readings were conducted at 140 county courthouses in Texas.
Statewide TCDLA Declaration reading organizers Robb Fickman of Houston and Chuck Lanehart of Lubbock produced a short video featuring a reading of the Declaration. The readers are criminal defense lawyers from all corners of the state who normally organize celebrations of the Declaration on their respective courthouse steps.
TCDLA YouTube Channel
Vimeo
https://vimeo.com/user103331023/review/432999803/72f1324035
