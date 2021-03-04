Since Gov. Greg Abbott’s lifting of multiple state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions Tuesday, including the mask mandate and business capacity limits, the move has been the topic of much discussion among Texans of all walks of life.
The move has been lauded by many, derided by others, including those in the national media and President Joe Biden, and even here in Greenville the decision has stirred up a wide range of emotions.
On Wednesday, the Herald-Banner asked readers, through its Facebook page, to speak their mind on the issue. While many recognized the economic effects of COVID-19 restrictions, especially as far as small businesses are concerned, just as many were concerned about the lifting of the state mandate on mask wearing.
Below, are some of the reader responses the Herald-Banner received, some of which are critical of the governor’s decision while others support it fully, and yet many are conflicted over the situation.
Suzy Hayes wrote, “It should have waited another month or two until the vaccine is available to all. We don’t have nearly enough of the population vaccinated.”
Evan Woodall wrote, “I think the timing for unmasking is terrible, given that spring breaks start next week.”
Judi Varnes wrote, “Open businesses, yes...lifting the mask mandate, NO! We could open businesses and still keep the mask mandate for another two months or until more people are vaccinated. I just don’t see the logic in not sticking with it for a few months longer. Keeping the mask mandate will not hurt Texas’ businesses or economy, and getting rid of it may cause more people to die or have lasting illness unnecessarily.”
Just as vocal, were those who approved of the decision to remove the mandate.
Annamae Nedrow wrote, “Mandates should have never been in place to begin with. Give the populace information and a strong recommendation and let us be adults. We know what is best for us individually, and to help take care of those around us. We should have been given the freedom and respect to act as adults to begin with.”
Paula Renee Morgan wrote, “I believe hospitals and health care clinics, dental offices, have a good reason to continue to exercise caution to wear one. In other places, its not so much needed. I also respect anyone’s decision to choose to keep wearing a mask, if that makes them feel more comfortable. I look forward to seeing people’s faces, and being able to understand what they are saying. I expect to see a lot of hurt, pain, etc. from those who have been unable to socialize.”
Vicki Mongold Malone wrote, “KN95 and N95 masks are available now, so every citizen has the means to protect themselves, unlike early on in the pandemic. No one is MANDATING you can’t wear a mask. You just now have the CHOICE. No one is saying businesses can’t stay at 75 percent capacity. Business owners now have the CHOICE.”
Many expressed mixed feelings about the decision.
Janice Cassell wrote, “I have mixed feelings about this. Businesses have to reopen to survive. People need their jobs. On the same note, if the virus is still a risk, then Texas should wait a few more months to see how the vaccine is going to fare. The vaccine was rushed to market. It may be a little soon to open 100 percent.”
Angie Shipp wrote, “It’s great to see businesses reopening at 100 percent! As much as I’m tired of the masks, I’m not sure I agree with lifting that at the same time. Personally, I would have staggered them...to maybe allow more folks to get vaccinated.”
Joseph Hamrick wrote, “I think it’s a good time to discuss what exactly ‘remaining vigilant’ and ‘personal responsibility’ mean. What does it look like to be personally responsible, understanding that my actions affect not only myself, but also those in my immediate surrounding and beyond? How shall one live a personally responsible life with that in mind?”
