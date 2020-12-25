It is no surprise to note how the holidays will be different this year. The specter of COVID-19 is causing families to make difficult decisions about how Christmas and New Year’s will be celebrated. Will anyone be making the visit to Hunt County and the surrounding area, or is the danger of contracting the virus giving other concern about traveling from one location to another?
The Herald-Banner asked readers what they had planned to do this year and received more than 100 responses, with a wide variety of answers. While many said they were canceling their visits to friends and relatives out of air of caution, others insisted that the Christmas season is too important to skip personal greetings, especially during such a challenging time. Still, others are hoping to use technology to find a way to make a compromise.
• Sandy Blair Summerlin said her family will not be able to be together this Christmas.
“As with Thanksgiving, we skipped that too,” she said. “The patriarch in the family has been in the hospital two weeks now recovering from pneumonia caused by COVID. It's not fun!”
• Susan Brooks said her family will also be staying home for the holidays.
“I believe in science so I believe we won't be celebrating until we are all vaccinated and COVID is gone,” she said. “My mom is 92, in senior care living and is enjoying her elder years there healthy and happy and social distancing per guidelines. We are fine keeping ourselves safe as well as keeping others safe. That is the point.”
• On the other hand, Charly Banks said the family plans to gather together this Christmas.
“We canceled Thanksgiving and what a depressing day sitting home alone,” Banks said. “We decided to do Christmas normally.”
• Christy Melton was a bit more adamant about her plans.
“This is a free country last time I checked,” Melton said. “People can do what they want to! Me and mine will be together. You only get one life to live. Live it!!!”
• ”No changes! Exactly the same,” added Kenny Stillwaggoner.
* “We will do as we please and be together like normal,” agreed Steve Batson.
• Sheryl Adams Miller is planning a traditional family Christmas, with some changes just the same.
“We’re a small family,” she said. “My parents will come to our house Christmas Eve. We’ll wear our masks and open presents. Will FaceTime with our kids in Oregon to watch our grandbaby open her gifts. They’re not traveling this year — it’s sad but absolutely necessary.”
• Jennifer Odeneal had similar plans for celebrating via social distancing.
“Zoom meeting with everyone opening gifts and having our own home-cooked meals while visiting though Zoom,” she said.
• Catherine Castleberry Franco doesn’t understand what all the fuss is about concerning COVID-19.
“There is no point in making any adjustments,” she said. “Most of us work in the public so if we were going to get sick it would have already happened. We’ve had the holidays together even if one of us had the flu or even pneumonia and the rest were fine. COVID isn’t even as bad as the flu or pneumonia so we shouldn’t be trying to hide from it putting our lives on hold.”
And Janice Allen Morchower said there is a reason to keep Christmas the same.
“As always — celebrating the Birth of Christ,” she said. “Glory!”
