Two local groups will be participating this weekend in an event designed to encourage local distancing, in fact, the farther apart they are the better.
The amateur radio organizations plan this weekend to test out the skills and equipment they would need in the event of a disaster while reaching out to their counterparts across the world.
The Sabine Valley Amateur Radio Association (SVARA) and the Majors Field Amateur Radio Club will be participating in the annual nationwide emergency communications exercise known as the Amateur Radio Relay League Field Day on Saturday and Sunday.
The SVARA plans to establish a base of operations at the Caddo Mills Fire Department starting at 9 a.m. Saturday and stay on the air until noon Sunday.
The club’s Michael Ketchum said there will be some changes to this year’s event, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There have been temporary rule waivers for 2020 ARRL Field Day, due to COVID-19,” Ketchum said. “Because of the unique circumstances presented this year, this is an opportunity for SVARA to try something new. Field Day isn't about doing things the same way year after year. So, we are using this year to develop and employ a new approach that is in line with our current circumstances. We will employ the CDC’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.”
The Majors Field Amateur Radio Club intends to set up on the grounds of the Audie Murphy American Cotton Museum, 600 Interstate 30 East in Greenville.
The public is invited to come by both sites.
During one weekend in June, amateur radio operators practice their emergency communications procedures for a 24-hour period. The operators are called upon to set up under simulated disaster conditions, then attempt to make as many contacts across the United States and around the globe as possible during the time frame.
During the exercise, ham radio operators construct workable emergency communications equipment to simulate the conditions they might face in the event of a disaster, during which telephones, computers and other services would be unavailable.
During Field Day 2019, more than 36,000 hams participated from thousands of locations across North America.
“Throughout COVID-19, hams around the world have continued to be on the air practicing their skills, in part as a way to help overcome social isolation and online fatigue,” said ARRL spokesperson Bob Inderbitzen, NQ1R.
Anyone may become a licensed Amateur Radio operator. There are more than 725,000 licensed hams in the United States, as young as 9 and as old as 100, and an estimated 3 million worldwide.
The Sabine Valley Amateur Radio Association is based out of Hunt County and is a group of Amateur Radio operators with a focus on the education and public service components of the HAM radio hobby. The SVARA serves as the SkyWarn storm spotter organization for Hunt County, assisting the National Weather Service as needed.
Those seeking information on the SVARA can visit online at www.k5gvl.org.
Information on the Majors Field Amateur Radio Club is available online at www.w5nni.net.
