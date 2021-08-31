Tucked away in Farmersville is Heavenly Hooves Ranch, a non-profit that currently provides free equine-assisted services for children and adults with special needs as well as troubled youth.
The ranch was founded by Lynn Turner and her husband Rusty about eight years ago, and they (along with several volunteers and four-legged staff) currently work with about 12 clients who have a variety of physical, cognitive, emotional and behavioral challenges.
“We mostly focus on peace and quality of life here, but we collaborate with clients’ physical therapists, occupational therapists, and other experts to make sure we’re not doing anything counter productive,” said Lynn, who holds and bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s in counseling, but is not a licensed counselor. “Here, people get to have interactive experiences with horses in a safe environment to help make positive changes in their lives.”
One of Heavenly Hooves’ most enthusiastic visitors is five-year-old Trevor Stephens, of Farmersville, who uses a wheel chair but can stand and enjoys his weekly sessions with Lucy … a spunky little pony with a soft spot for kids.
Together, Lucy, Lynn and a team of staff and volunteers work with Trevor, with one of the goals being to use riding to help strengthen and condition his leg muscles and ligaments.
“He loves Lucy and she loves him. We took a break for a few months due to COVID, but when we brought him back, she still recognized him and perked up,” said Trevor’s mother, Jamie Stephens. “His legs stretch out a lot while he’s riding which is good, because he already has a lot of upper body strength.”
Another one of Lucy’s regular customers is two-year-old Brixyn “Punky” Johnston, of Bonham, who has an ultra-rare issue with her CASK (Calcium/Calmodulin Dependent Serine Protein Kinase) gene.
The CASK gene provides genetic instructions for producing the CASK protein, which is involved in brain development and helps regulate signaling between neurons. One of the things that the Heavenly Hooves team is working on with Punky, is helping her with her balance.
“One of her issues is with balance, and she’s gotten into the habit of locking her knees to stand, so we’re working with her on that,” Lynn said. “But Punky is fearless, whether she’s riding forward or backward (sitting in the saddle backwards) or standing on the saddle, with our help of course, she just loves it.”
In addition to functioning as a place for horse-assisted therapy for people, Heavenly Hooves also works as an equine rescue on the side, as they often adopt older horses who are being auctioned off and they have multiple retired horses, who are now their “pasture pets.”
Since Heavenly Hooves provides its services free of charge, the ranch relies on donations, and they have a fundraising event planned for Sept. 11, from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. in downtown Farmersville, at the Onion Shed. The event will include live music from the Hubbard Family (11 a.m.), Gigi and Randy Burgess (12:30 p.m.), and the Clay Potter Band (2:30 p.m.) There will also be a live auction, a corn hole tournament, a petting zoo, a pie-in-the-face booth and other games.
At the event, Heavenly Hooves also plans to give details on its upcoming veterans’ program, in which they hope to help veterans cope with PTSD, depression and other challenges through horse-assisted therapy.
Those wanting to learn more about Heavenly Hooves Ranch or who wish to make donations can visit the non-profit’s website at www.heavenlyhoovesranch.com
