Starting next week, Quinlan ISD plans to begin accepting parents’ requests for face-to-face or online learning for their children this coming school year.
Classes are scheduled to begin for QISD on Aug. 10, and families will be able to register for their desired learning option through the district’s parent web portal at www.quinlanisd.net.
In a letter sent out to parents, the district recommended that parents who are considering having their children return to campus for in-person instruction should have their children screened for COVID-19 symptoms before classes start. The district also stated in the letter that hand sanitizing stations will be used by students and staff before entering the building and that surfaces will be disinfected daily to help prevent possible exposure to COVID-19.
Though tentative (pending future decisions by the governor), other precautions for those who choose the face-to-face learning option include:
• The wearing of masks is encouraged
• Social distancing procedures
• No guests during lunch
• Arrival and dismissal procedures may be changed to reduce the size of gatherings
• Siblings will sit together on buses
• If at all possible, parents are encouraged to take their children to school rather than having them take a bus
As for the 100 percent online instruction option, the district has taken measures to help ensure that students learn the required material, including:
• Providing a robust curriculum
• Taking attendance daily
• Using the same grading policy as with face-to-face learning
• Dyslexia, speech and special education services will be provided virtually
• Daily online interaction between the students and teachers will be required
• Grab-and-go lunches will be available for online-only students
Despite the district’s efforts to make the online-only option as rigorous as possible, Quinlan ISD has clarified that extracurricular activities, honors and AP classes, and the online teachers may not be the same as the face-to-face teachers in all cases.
Families will not be able to transfer their children from one plan to the other until the end of the nine-week grading period.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.