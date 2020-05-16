Quinlan ISD recently announced that the graduation ceremony for Ford High School this year will be on June 5 at T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium at Greenville High School.
“A special thank you goes out to Greenville ISD for allowing us to host our graduation ceremony in their football stadium,” Quinlan ISD Superintendent Jeff Irvin wrote in a post to the district’s website.
To help with social distancing as a precaution against COVID-19, Quinlan Ford graduates will each receive tickets to admit a maximum of five family members or other guests to the ceremony, and attendees will be health screened before being let into the stadium.
The ceremony will be at 8 p.m. Friday, June 5, at Greenville’s T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium, and an alternate inclement weather contingency time and date has been planned for 10 a.m., Saturday, June 6.
“We look forward to seeing the graduating class of 2020, together again one last time,” Irvin said.
Quinlan ISD also recently held its senior awards and scholarship ceremony, which was presented through a video posted on the district’s Facebook page.
In the video, Ford High School Principal Jason Wallen acknowledged the struggles that the senior class of 2020 has had to endure in the wake of COVID-19.
“During the past 10 weeks, you have been the first group in my 20 years in education to have so many things taken away from you,” Wallen said. “While we are extremely sad and disappointed that many of these things were missed, I would encourage all of us to do the following — first off, realize that the feelings you are having about this are perfectly normal and justified because you have worked hard to get here.
“When we don’t get closure to something of this magnitude in the way that we would like, it stings and we feel a void,” he continued. “However … a wise man once stated that the view from the review mirror is always going to be smaller than the view out of the windshield.
“You all have a book that you are the author of, and this is simply one chapter of your life. This chapter is not the beginning, nor is it the conclusion. It’s just a chapter.”
