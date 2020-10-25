Apparently, the only thing that the area’s residents can agree on during this political season is that we all have different takes on what is going on.
The current political climate heading into the Nov. 3 elections continues to illicit widely varied reactions among area voters. Most admit to feeling frustrated and/or angry, but for markedly disparate reasons.
Michael Rowland, a professional sound engineer from Greenville who identifies as a conservative, hasn’t changed his mind about his beliefs, but it hasn’t been easy.
“Hyper-partisanship is destroying dialog in this country,” Rowland said. “There is no middle ground anymore, no compromise, and no mutual respect. People with different beliefs are not enemies. Rather, we all face common enemies in oppressive government policies, corrupt and entrenched politicians, and biased news.”
Mark Witham lives in Nevada and is the proprietor of the Military Heritage Collection of North Texas.
Witham is originally from England, where he spent 12 years in the Royal Air Force and another eight years teaching communications in the U.S. Army Reserve.
That being said, Witham has made up his mind on how he feels about the current administration.
“I believe that this president embodies every trait I despise,” Witham said. “He is a bully, a liar and dangerous to the overall security of the country.”
He said he believes President Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic has been especially troublesome.
“To have withheld information for the common good is one thing. To spread disinformation that lessened the perceived threat of the virus is something totally different,” Witham said. “It's heartbreaking to think how many people would still be alive if they knew what the true threat the virus presented. It takes a lifetime for experts to understand how a virus spreads and how to mitigate the threat, height of arrogance to have ignored them.”
Shelia Brantley Sunday of Greenville is retired and said she feels more emphasis should be placed on health care.
“What matters to me and my household of seniors is health care, pre-existing conditions. We all have them,” Sunday said. “Get rid of the Affordable Health Care Act and it’s being replaced with what? We’re still waiting to hear from this president on this very important issue.”
GeeGee Yates, 25, an employee at a Greenville learning center/daycare, said she feels the response to the COVID-19 pandemic was handled poorly.
“It felt like too many things remained open during the shutdown,” Yates said. “Also it took so long for anything to get shut down. They didn’t and still don’t enforce the wearing of masks and I feel like school shouldn’t have even gone back to face yet.”
Witham said he would consider taking a vaccine for COVID-19 if it was offered.
“I would take it. Cautious however that at least minimum trials were completed and looked at data,” he said.
Yates said she would also accept the vaccine.
“I would totally take a COVID-19 vaccine as long as I’m sure there are not any serious risks to taking it, she said. “I think it’s very important that we get vaccinated to protect not only ourselves but the people around us.”
Sunday had a different view.
“No. This is too real and scary,” she said. “I don’t trust this administration. I’m a person of color and history has shown us too many times our people are the ones in danger!”
There were also differing ideas on how to proceed with restoring the pandemic-ravaged economy.
“With the virus out there still do you just throw caution to the wind and open everything or attempt to control spread and dig deeper into the hole,” Witham said.
“Another stimulus package,” Sunday said. “One $1,200 check, what did that do? With oncoming bills each month, people need ongoing help. People are not expecting the government to forever aid everyone, there are people who are in need now.”
Rowland, however, said he believes the government has already been given too much authority.
“The people have given the government too much power over their freedom, evident in mandatory business closures, forced unemployment, mask mandates, police brutality, and so many other issues,” Rowland said.
