At the center mark of a year unlike any other of recent memory, four Hunt County voters paused to share their thoughts and opinions on where we’ve been and what they think is next in the so-far unpredictable and strange new normal that is 2020.
All agreed to participate in the Herald-Banner’s Pulse of the Voters, an ongoing series affording voters from throughout Hunt County an opportunity to share their views on political and social issues of the moment.
From George Floyd’s murder, ensuing protests, police procedures and an upcoming presidential election, this go-around of Pulse hardly lacked for topics.
This installment’s participants include Willie Hobdy of Greenville, president of the NAACP Greenville Brach; Emily Thompson, owner of Love & Integrity Funeral-Cremation Services in Greenville; Micah D. Johnson, pastor at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church in Greenville; and Scott Smith, Greenville’s police chief.
Hobdy said the resulting charges of Minneapolis police officers and protests stemming from the death of Floyd impacts his thinking about the upcoming election.
“The public murder of Mr. George Floyd was an event of global scope and consequences so it will definitely have an impact on how I decide to vote,” Hobdy said. “Remember, we just witnessed the pure shock and horror of watching four officers, sworn to protect and serve the American people — act with hate and contempt for man simply because he was wrapped in a black body. Asleep as we were during this COVID-19 pandemic, it sobered up our Caucasian and brown brothers and sisters, too.
“Not only African-Americans, all Americans have a problem when those we entrust — violate, terrorize, abuse and even kill us. However, we can’t allow ourselves to be so fixated on Floyd and reforming law enforcement that we take our eyes off of what [Texas] Gov. [Greg] Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton are doing right now to make it more difficult for minority voters in Texas to vote in November. The very same barriers they are erecting today to hurt Texas Black voters will also hurt our uninformed Caucasian and brown brothers and sisters too if they don’t react between now and November.”
Thompson said she doesn’t believe the death of Floyd was all about race.
“My opinion of how Floyd’s death has been handled by law enforcement shouldn’t have become a racial issue,” Thompson said. “It was only [one] word ‘inhuman.’ “America saw with their own eyes murder and a man calling out for his dead mother. If anyone on any level of government upholds such foolishness does not need a job in any type of law enforcement or government. And what I think should happen now is the death penalty on live TV with the police officer calling out for his momma.”
Greenville’s police chief addressed concerns over police procedures and what he can do to prevent the potential use of excessive force in the department.
“I have asked my staff to prepare a comprehensive list of training we submit to, along with policy that echoes the training we receive,” Smith said. “If there are additional opportunities to enhance our training they certainly will be evaluated.”
Furthermore, Johnson, senior pastor at Greenville’s Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, said he’d like to see Floyd’s death as a way to continue the dialogue about racial justice in the country.
“Personally, the best thing that I’d like to see come out of this is that both sides are fairly heard,” Johnson said. “I believe we have a people problem in general because not all police are bad and not all black people are good, but we need to listen carefully and consider the feelings of those who are hurting and truly hear the other side.”
Johnson hosts a quarterly panel discussion about trending topics via Facebook Live titled The Pastor’s Perspective. He recently held one discussion, “Justice of Just-us,” which included Greenville City Councilman Cedric Dean, as well as Pastor T.L. Mitchell – who is a retired Dallas Police Officer – and Pastor Chris Yost of Greenville’s Welsey United Methodist Church.
Hobdy said he believes law enforcement will receive the attention it deserves going forward.
“The very first law enforcement agencies as we know them were slave patrols, set up to monitor the goings and comings of slaves as they moved between locations, so racism from generation to generation has been built into the structure of law enforcement,” he said. “I think we all realize structural redesigns have to take place in many quarters of society but since law enforcement is the most visible sign of free local democratic governments, it should receive a fair amount of attention.”
Despite what the Floyd case has created and the call for social change, Thompson said it will not impact how she votes in November.
“The George Floyd case and the resulting charges and protest will not change how I will vote in November,” she said. “We do not have the best presidential candidates running but I was and will vote for change. Making America great again should not be one-sided. It is my plan to make it known to those same protesters marching was fine but their voice is their vote. The real peaceful protest should have been to the polls in November. That’s where we distinguish if black lives matter.”
