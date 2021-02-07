A public hearing concerning the proposed creation of an Emergency Services District, also referred to as an ESD, in Hunt County which had been planned for Monday evening has been canceled.
The hearing is now expected to be set later this year and as such, it means a vote on the measure won’t take place before the November elections at the earliest.
The hearing was being hosted by the Hunt County Commissioners Court and was scheduled inside Greenville Municipal Auditorium, 2821 Washington Street.
The official notice for the hearing specified “Each person who has an interest in the creation of the proposed ESD may attend the hearing and present grounds for or against the creation of the district.”
But the office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall announced Saturday afternoon that the hearing had been canceled.
“It is anticipated that an informational town hall meeting with respect to the ESD will be scheduled for May 2021 and that the public hearing with respect to the same will be rescheduled for July 2021,” according to the announcement, which was posted after the Herald-Banner Saturday edition had been sent to print.
The creation of the proposed district, or ESD, was put on hold one year ago because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but organizers were again planning on putting the measure before voters during the May 1 municipal elections.
A public hearing had previously been scheduled concerning the matter on March 16, 2020. But the event was later canceled because of the pandemic and had not been rescheduled. The hearing was expected to consider two significant issues, the purpose for the creation of the district and the possible tax rate which would be implemented with its creation.
After the eventual hearing, if the commissioners determine the creation of an ESD is feasible and would promote the public safety, welfare, health and convenience of the residents of the proposed ESD, the commissioners' court would grant the petition and set the ESD’s boundaries.
The name of the proposed ESD is Hunt County Emergency Services District No. 1. The boundaries of the proposed ESD are the entire territorial limits Hunt County. except for the territorial limits of the cities of Commerce, Greenville, Josephine and the Royse City.
Under a Fire Protection Agreement Contract between the commissioners' court and the members of the Hunt County Firefighters Association, each department receives a $2,400 monthly stipend from the county to assist with operating expenses.
An ESD is a political subdivision of the state of Texas that has taxing authority to provide emergency medical services, ambulance services and fire prevention and would be governed by a five-member board of commissioners, each serving two-year staggered terms. The board would be appointed by the commissioners' court.
The creation of an ESD would allow for the setting of a tax rate, with the funding going toward the county’s fire and rescue units, up to a maximum of 10 cents per $100 valuation.
The election would ask residents within the proposed ESD to confirm the ESD’s creation and authorize the imposition of the property tax rate.
The commissioners last examined the possibility of an ESD in early 2009 and turned it down at that time as being unfeasible.
