Volunteers with green thumbs are being asked to assist with restoring a downtown garden spot damaged by severe storms last year.
The Hunt County Master Gardeners are joining with the One Tree Planted organization, Mossy Oaks and the Upper Sabine Soil Water Conservation District for the Plant a Tree Day project scheduled Saturday morning at the Hunt County Heritage Garden at 2217 Washington St. that was among the areas hit by high winds from thunderstorms on June 9, 2019.
Saturday’s event is designed to help replace five trees from the garden which were either lost or heavily damaged. The Master Gardeners are hoping to recruit about 20 volunteers to plant five trees between 9 a.m. and noon Saturday.
The event will follow all COVID-19 related guidelines. Volunteers are being asked to bring their face mask and work gloves and to wear long pants and closed-toe shoes, as well as their water and food items.
Volunteers will be planting the trees six feet apart and hand washing and sanitizer stations will be available.
Additional information and registration are available online at https://tinyurl.com/yxgl24wt or by calling the Hunt County Master Gardeners at 903-455-9885.
