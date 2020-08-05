The Greenville Police Department has two events scheduled during the next two weekends, to help the department make up for the loss of the Summer of Safety and related programs because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Kona Ice will be set up between 11 a.m. and noon Saturday in the front parking lot of the Greenville Police Station at 3000 Lee St. to provide free snow cones.
Police officers and Explorers will be on hand to take drive up orders from the children and then deliver them to the kids in the cars.
The free Klassic sized Kona Ice cups will be available in Tiger’s Blood, Blue Raspberry, Groovy Grape, Island Rush, Monster Mango, Lucky Lime, Watermelon Wave, Strawberry’d Treasure, Ninja Cherry and Piña Colada.
About 100 snow cones will be available via first come, first served for children up to the age of 14.
The children attending will also be able to receive stickers and other items from the officers.
• On Friday, Aug. 14, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., officers will have the “Franky Friday Drive Thru” open in the front parking lot of the police station.
The department typically cooks about 500 hot dogs during the Fishing Friday event each summer and the department is hoping to give out at least that many.
The grilled hot dogs will be packaged with chips, cookies, a bottle of water and condiments.
The officers will be following safety protocols, such as maintaining social distancing and keeping masks and gloves on during the events.
