The Greenville Police Department has planned two events to celebrate the end of a summer that has seen the department’s annual Summer of Safety program and related activities fall victim to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We just wanted to do something for the kids, because it has been a crazy summer,” said Officer James Hamilton, who added safety precautions will be in place to protect the children attending.
“We’re going to practice social distancing and we’ll keep our masks and gloves on.”
• First off, on Saturday, Aug. 8, Kona Ice will be set up between 11 a.m. and noon in the front parking lot of the Greenville Police Station at 3000 Lee St.
Police Officers and Explorers will be on hand to take drive-up orders from the children and then deliver them to the kids in the cars. The kids will also be able to get some stickers and other items from the officers.
“We will only be able to give out about 100 snow cones so they will be limited to children up to the age of 14,” Hamilton said.
• On Friday, Aug. 14, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., officers will have the “Franky Friday Drive Thru” open in the front parking lot of the police station.
Hamilton said the department typically cooks about 500 hot dogs each summer and wants to continue the tradition.
“We will be grilling the hot dogs and packaging them in a bag with chips, cookies, bottle of water, and condiments,” he said. “We want you to bring your kids by so y’all can get a sack lunch from us and go find a shaded area to enjoy at one of the wonderful city parks and spend time together before school starts back up.”
Hamilton said the events are a way to show how much the department has missed helping kids this summer,
“We pray that next summer this will all have come to pass and we can have a summer packed full of Fishing Friday, Splash Friday, Movie Friday, Kids Camp, and the Teen Police Academy,” Hamilton said. “We can’t wait to see your smiling faces come through the parking lot for snow cones and hot dogs! Keep being good for your parents, stay safe, and get rested up for the start of a new school year.”
