Preparations are underway for the 24th annual Cotton Patch Classic bicycle tour, scheduled Sept. 19 in downtown Greenville and hosted by the Noon Rotary Club of Greenville.
Donaghe Buick GMC is the title sponsor for the event, along with the city of Greenville.
David Weiland with the Rotary Club said the organization is humbled by Donaghe Buick GMC’s continued support of the event.
“This is their fourth year,” Weiland said. “And they provide eight trucks for us the day of the event. Huge!”
The Greenville Noon Rotary Club has been affiliated with the Cotton Patch Challenge from the start, beginning as an idea by the Greenville Area Social Pedalists biking club to raise funds for youth programs in the area.
Proceeds from the bike ride go toward Rotary Club youth programs in Hunt County.
The Cotton Patch Challenge provides cyclists six routes, ranging from 12 to 74 miles. Eight rest stops are also established along the courses.
Changes have been implemented to the event, to comply with requirements because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Riders must register by Sept. 12 to allow organizers to plan on an exact number to schedule spacing.
The event, which typically draws more than 600 participants, will be limited to 400 total riders. Once 400 is reached registration will close.
Check-in will be non-touch. Each registration receipt will have a QR code that will be scanned at the check-in point. Face masks are requested for all riders before the ride starts and at rest stops.
Additional information about the Cotton Patch Challenge is available online at https://cottonpatchchallenge.com.
