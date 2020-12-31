By Brad Kellar
Herald-Banner Staff
The end of 2020 is only a few hours away and area residents will be happy to see it in the rearview mirror.
But, because of the COVID-19 situation, many people have decided to tone down their New Year’s Eve revelry by celebrating quietly at home and enjoying traditions designed to ring out the old year and ring in the new.
The Herald-Banner asked readers how they planned on spending New Year’s Eve and Beka Lynn said she was taking extra steps to get rid of the current year on a high note.
“Eating lots of black-eyed peas, which I hate, throwing salt over my shoulder, avoiding black cats, and whatever else I can do for good luck,” she said.
• Lauren McCormick noted how many changes 2020 brought and decided to follow the theme.
“I am going to make new changes with my daughter, Maci, age 7, by drinking hot chocolate bombs and watching the ball drop,” McCormick said.
• Wendy Bowman-Levine has planned both a full schedule and a full menu for the long holiday weekend.
“This week, I am giving my house a good cleaning,” she said. “I’ve been working anywhere from 47 to 62 hours a week because we’ve had two teachers out with COVID-related illnesses since September. I’ve never done this before but on New Year’s Eve, I am going to sage my house. We usually prepare finger foods (vegetable trays, fruit trays, Rotel, mini meatball subs, chips and dip, etc) and graze all day and night. New Year’s Day will be traditional for us. Watching sports, playing games, being lazy, and a meal of black-eyed peas, fried cabbage or turnip/mustard greens mix, mashed potatoes or latkes, roasted carrots, apples and honey, leftover Christmas ham, fried turkey, and scratch cornbread.”
Many of our readers had traditional food dishes lined up to celebrate the holiday.
• “Black-eyed peas and cornbread at home,” said Aly Moore.
• “Black-eyed peas and cornbread,” echoed Emily Nicole Dunn.
Cory Tarrants has planned a New Year’s Eve which will include multiple ethnic traditions.
• “In keeping with my Scottish roots, we will sing Auld Land Syne,” Tarrants said. “In keeping with my husband’s Irish roots we will open the door so the New Year can come in as the old year leaves. And finally, in keeping with the Southern tradition, we will eat black-eyed peas and cornbread.”
• “When it turns midnight we drink homemade hot chocolate and eat homemade bunuelos with our youngest daughter, son in law, grandkids and our compadre and comadre and all their kids and grandkids,” offered Rhonda Dunlap.
• “Camping in the woods of East Texas,” said Charles Renfro Jr.
For some, New Year’s Eve will be just another day, for good or bad.
• “Playstation games all day,” said Gustavo Cerda.
• “At home, doing my 14 days of Quarantine,” said Candy Clark Hurley.
Mary Garcia is hungry to get 2021 off to a good start.
• “New Year’s Day, eating gallons of black-eyed peas for luck,” Garcia said.
Others are just hopeful that the next 12 months will be positive for everyone.
• “On New Year’s, we will be getting rid of any bad energy that’s lingering around still from 2020,” said Krys Dodd.
“Planning a ‘No days off’ year,” said Trina Lea. “Everyday in 2021 I will Empower, Enhance or Enchant myself or someone around me. I’ll let you know Jan. 3 how that’s going!“
