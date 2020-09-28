Each year a long line of walkers, dressed in pink, march into downtown Greenville and stop at the steps of the Hunt County Courthouse to celebrate October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
This year, however, the walk will be held online.
The 14th Annual Pink Parade, organized by Carevide, will be a virtual event on the evening of Oct. 5.
Each year, the parade has drawn dozens of walkers, many carrying self-made signs encouraging efforts to fight breast cancer
During the first dozen years, the walk culminated in the release of pink balloons in honor of those who have won the fight against breast cancer, and white balloons in honor of those who have lost the battle. In 2019 the parade organizers released a sea of bubbles into the air.
Organizers have announced that this year’s event will be a virtual parade.
Anyone wishing to participate is invited to dress up in their best pink and/or white outfit and submit a photo of the results to ksmith@carevide.org by Oct. 2. The email is also for submitting comments or asking questions about the Pink Parade.
The virtual Pink Parade will be unveiled at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 5 at www.facebook.com/PinkParade/.
