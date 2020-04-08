A local physician says there is more to the story of a health care worker at Carevide Pediatrics testing positive for COVID-19.
The company released a statement April 4, indicating the employee had not worked in a Carevide facility since March 16, before becoming symptomatic, and was tested as soon as they presented themselves for care on March 27.
But Dr. Robert F. Deuell, the medical director for Hunt Regional Medical Partners in Greenville, said the individual in question came into his office afterward.
“It is not their fault, but what Carevide didn’t tell you is that after having symptoms and being evaluated and tested on March 27, that employee ignored specific medical advice to self-isolate and exposed her family, a church group, me and our medical office to COVID-19,” Deuell said in an email to the Herald-Banner. “It was not until April 1, when she was told her test was positive, that she isolated herself if she truly is now.”
When contacted by the newspaper, Carevide Chief Executive Officer Michelle P. Carter said she could not comment on the issue.
Deuell said his office staff was using personal protective equipment when the individual, along with a family member, came into his office in Greenville.
“She denied being ill, Deuell said, noting no other patients were in the office at the time. “I am pursuing criminal charges against her.”
In the statement last week, Carter said Carevide immediately notified the local health department and worked to identify and notify patients and staff who may have come in contact with the employee and followed health department guidelines, advising the patients and workers who may have been exposed to the employee to self-quarantine for two weeks. Carevide’s facilities were disinfected and the company remains open.
When reached Tuesday, Deuell said Carevide was not at fault in the incident.
“This woman made some very bad decisions,” he said.
While he did not comment on the woman’s identity, Deuell said the individual was from Greenville.
As of Tuesday afternoon, five of the 14 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Hunt County were from the 75401 ZIP code.
Deuell said he was hoping to alert others against doing anything similar.
“This stuff is real, it is killing people and they need to take it seriously,” Deuell said.
