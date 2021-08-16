Whether it’s teaching violin, piano and voice lessons to students of widely varying ages, recording and performing with a folk metal band (yes, such a genre exists), modeling, or sewing and making jewelry—at 26 years old, Greenville native Elizabeth Wesson thoroughly enjoys pursuing a wide range of interests.
One of the main influences on Wesson to become a passionate-yet-disciplined lifelong learner was the encouragement she received from one of her earliest teachers.
“My first music teacher, James Gallagher, instilled a curiosity about not just the music I was learning, but also about the composer and the culture and history that influenced them,” said Wesson, who began taking violin lessons while being homeschooled at the age of five. Then, soon after starting to learning the violin, her enthusiasm and curiosity about music was further nurtured when she began piano and voice lessons.
Years later, another teacher of Wesson’s who had a major impact on her approach to music was the late Jennifer Glidden, who was a professor of voice at Texas A&M University-Commerce’s music department until her death in March.
“When I studied voice with Dr. Jennifer Glidden, she taught me that performing music isn’t always about being ‘right or wrong,’ but it’s also about allowing yourself to have freedom of expression...to put your own voice into it,” Wesson said.
Also, as Wesson moved into her teens and early twenties, she diversified her musical versatility even further by learning to play in more of a fiddling style with area bluegrass group, the Pickle Barrel Band, and performed as a singer/actress in multiple Greenville Family Theater productions, including “Singing in the Rain” and “Meet Me in St. Louis.”
Yet another influence on Wesson and her exploration of music came when she started dating her partner, bass guitarist and composer Alejandro “Jandro” Sacripanti, and she soon joined his folk metal band, Sworn to the Sword.
“We met on Tinder (a dating app) in typical millennial fashion, then started playing together in Sworn to the Sword,” Wesson said. “We haven’t performed regularly for a while now due to COVID, but I’ve recorded two albums with them.
“My partner’s the bass player for that and another band, and he’s currently studying composition through the Berkley College of Music, and plans to finish his degree by the end of the year.”
In addition to performing and recording with Sworn to the Sword, Wesson has also recently recorded both violin and backing vocal tracks for a heavy metal band called Under a Spell.
“With Under a Spell, they had parts where they wanted violin and additional vocals, and were looking for someone,” Wesson said. “Somehow, they asked people that I knew and I ended up getting the gig. I’m actually not sure how I got it, but I had a blast recording for a metal album.”
While she continues to love performing, Wesson’s main focus now is teaching and she currently has 30 students whom she teaches privately and through 4/4 School of Music in Plano.
In recent months, she has showcased some of her students on two different occasions at the Texan Theater in Greenville. One was a Hump Day Happy Hour presentation, featuring some of her young students in duet performances, and the other was a recital for four of her adult students.
“Teaching is something I love in general, but I always enjoy the opportunity to work with adult students,” Wesson said. “I have one who’s taking piano and voice lessons from me, another who’s just taking piano, and two who are learning the violin. They really inspire me, and it’s fun to just relax a bit and sip wine and enjoy jamming.”
Nowadays, even with a busy teaching schedule, Wesson enjoys pursuing other interests, which include working with photographers and clients as a freelance model, crafting jewelry and décor items, and spending time with her two cats. She has also traveled extensively, and before COVID-19, visited several countries including China, Germany, Austria, Slovakia and Peru.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.