A local holiday tradition, horse-drawn wagon rides through one of the city’s most brightly decorated neighborhoods, is scheduled to return for the holiday season, with modifications in place to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Christmas on Park Street activities will take place between 6 and 9 p.m. Dec. 11, 2, 18 and 19.
Tickets are $10 per person and lap children are free. Each ticket purchased also includes two items from the concession stand. Ticket sales will be limited and all volunteers will be wearing masks.
The wagons will proceed east from the parking lot of Park Street Baptist Church to the turn around at the east end of Park Street and then west to the Biblical Garden at Kavanaugh United Methodist Church, turn around and then return to the starting point. The time for each ride is about 40 minutes.
All proceeds collected during the events go to the Park Street Historical Association, a neighborhood organization devoted to preserving the historical importance of Greenville.
Additional information is available at www.facebook.com/ParkStreetGreenville or www.parkstreetgreenville.com.
