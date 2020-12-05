Another Greenville holiday tradition has fallen by the wayside, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Christmas on Park Street, which featured horse-drawn wagon rides, has been canceled.
The event had been scheduled to take place on the nights of Dec. 11-12, 18-19.
But organizers announced Friday morning on the Park Street Neighborhood Facebook page that this year’s event would not take place after all.
“After initially expecting to continue this tradition, all three of our wagon operators said they would not be able to participate because of COVID. Refunds will be issued to all event sponsors and online ticket purchasers. We look forward to continuing this tradition next year and wish everyone a happy and healthy holiday season!”
All proceeds collected during the events go to the Park Street Historical Association, a neighborhood organization devoted to preserving the historical importance of Greenville.
Additional information is available at www.facebook.com/ParkStreetGreenville or www.parkstreetgreenville.org.
