A successful local observance of a national program designed to encourage neighbors to gather and learn ways to fight crime in their community has been curtailed this year.
Greenville’s official participation in the National Night Out 2020 will not take place.
“Sadly, not having it this year,” said Capt. C.J. Crawford with the Greenville Police Department.
Traditionally, the National Night Out is conducted on the first Tuesday night in August, although Texas cities have been allowed to conduct activities on an officially recognized alternative date on the first Tuesday in October.
The National Association of Town Watch, which organizes the National Night Out, had announced that as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was strongly recommending that all National Night Out 2020 areas celebrate on Oct. 6.
The Greenville Police Department has overseen the local observances, which typically draws participation from around a dozen neighborhoods offering kids games, drinks, hot dogs, pizza or pot luck as residents met with police officers, firefighters, city officials and McGruff the Crime Dog. Greenville has received several awards in the past, recognizing the city’s National Night Out as among the best in the nation for cities with populations between 15,000 and 49,999 residents.
