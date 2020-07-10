LEONARD — For the first time in more than 140 years, the residents of the Fannin County town of Leonard will not be celebrating the anniversary of the community’s birth, as the annual community picnic has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A fireworks show, which had been scheduled as the finale for the 141st Annual Leonard Picnic, will proceed as scheduled.
The Leonard Chamber of Commerce announced this week the picnic, with the theme of “2020 Vision” would not be held as planned on July 16-18.
“This decision was not taken lightly, but ultimately the Leonard Chamber of Commerce’s mission is to do what is best for our community, and your health and safety takes priority over anything else,” according to a statement from the chamber. “We understand that this is going to be difficult for us all not to get together and celebrate, but with the rules and regulations that have been outlined for gatherings we decided that it would not be the homecoming we have all come accustomed to.”
The fireworks display will be held at 9:30 p.m. July 18 at the Leonard City Park. Visitors are asked to remain in their vehicles or watch from a distance.
Leonard’s annual picnic, held during the third weekend in July, began in 1880 when settlers gathered on July 22 to celebrate the sale of the new town’s first lots.
Activities during the festival typically include live music each night, a carnival, a golf tournament at Webb Hill Country Club, a volleyball tournament, a homemade ice cream contest, a softball tournament and more.
The chamber announcement indicated that plans are already underway for the 2021 Leonard Picnic.
Additional information is available online at leonardchamber.com/annual-picnic.
