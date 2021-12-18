One year after obtaining the first batches of COVID-19 vaccine, only about four out of every 10 Hunt County residents are fully vaccinated against the virus.
A COVID-19 vaccination event remains underway in Greenville.
While no new deaths have been reported locally in more than two weeks, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Hunt County continues to increase.
The Texas Department of State Health Service sent the first batch of 224,250 doses of the Pfizer vaccine during this week one year ago and the Hunt Regional Medical Center was scheduled to receive 975 doses, shipped to the hospital around Dec. 14, 2021
The DSHS indicated the decision to include Hunt Regional among the initial allocation of 109 hospitals in 34 Texas counties was “based on information submitted by the vaccine producers when they enrolled, including the number of Health Care workers who can be quickly vaccinated and vaccine storage capacity at each site.”
The Texas Department of State Health Services indicated there were 165 active COVID-19 cases in Hunt County, compared to 147 cases one week ago and 95 cases two weeks earlier.
Hunt County had recorded a total of 312 deaths attributed to COVID-19, unchanged since Nov. 29.
The statistics were compiled by the state agency Friday afternoon.
Hunt County had reported 8,745 cumulative COVID-19 cases, with 2,572 probable cases, as of Friday.
As of Nov. 4, children 5-11 are included in the total number of people eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and the eligible population denominator reported by the Texas Department of State Health Services of those fully vaccinated include all Texans 5 years of age and older.
As of Friday, 42.97% of Hunt County residents eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine were reported as fully vaccinated.
• A COVID-19 vaccine event is continuing in Hunt County via a collaboration between Carevide and community partners at 4311 Wesley Street Suite B (inside Carevide Women's Center). All brands are available and boosters for those who are eligible. Appointments are available and walk-ins are accepted. To schedule an appointment, visit https://bit.ly/2ZB0lBL
Pediatric vaccines for children ages 5-11 are not currently available at the event.
