Hunt County has confirmed another COVID-19 case, while also noting more individuals have recovered from the virus.
The office of County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the Hunt County Health Department had completed an initial investigation and determined the most recent case is a male, aged 31-49, residing in ZIP Code 75442, which includes the portion around Farmersville in Hunt County and areas in the northwest portion of the county who is recovering at home.
As of press time Wednesday, Stovall’s office was listing 67 total confirmed cases of the virus. Of those, 45 people were said to have recovered, two more than at the same time Tuesday, while 19 individuals were listed as current cases, all of whom were reported recovering at home.
Three people were reported to have died in Hunt County due to COVID-19 as of Wednesday.
